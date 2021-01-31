Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 20.00% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Fallen Knives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.