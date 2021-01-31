Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Disco alerts:

DSCSY stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. Disco has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.