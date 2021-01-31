DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in DISH Network by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 221,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DISH Network by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in DISH Network by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

