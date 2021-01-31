DLH (DLHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

In other DLH news, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

