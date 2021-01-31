DMarket Market Cap Hits $11.86 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $1.09 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

