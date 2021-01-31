Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Hits $4.75 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $9.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 322.9% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00386166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,178,256,703 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

