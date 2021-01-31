Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

