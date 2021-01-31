Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

