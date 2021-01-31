DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DASH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoorDash stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.