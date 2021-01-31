Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,483,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

PENN opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

