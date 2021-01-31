Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.73 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

CTAS stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

