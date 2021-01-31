Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $330,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,284 shares of company stock worth $15,009,555 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

