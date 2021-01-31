Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.51. Dover posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 880,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

