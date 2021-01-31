Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $8.34 on Friday, hitting $351.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

