Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. 3,792,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.