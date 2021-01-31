Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 58.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,546. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

