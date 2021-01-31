Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.19. 13,683,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,113. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

