Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 196 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.56. 6,472,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

