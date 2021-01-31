Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

