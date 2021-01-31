Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

