Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 830 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. 7,943,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,271. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

