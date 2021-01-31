Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

