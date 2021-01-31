Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 6,267,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

