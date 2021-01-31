Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DUFRY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUFRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

