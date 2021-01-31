Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

