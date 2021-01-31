Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

