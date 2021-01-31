Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

