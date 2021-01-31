Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.97 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $340.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

