Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,003 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.