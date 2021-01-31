Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 189.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

NYSE HII opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $271.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.