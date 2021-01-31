Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,902 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.