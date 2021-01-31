DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.37 ($43.96).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €32.31 ($38.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is €34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

