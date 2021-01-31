DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.25 ($47.35).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

