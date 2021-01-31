Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $25.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

