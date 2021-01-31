Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

