Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EIC remained flat at $$14.82 during midday trading on Friday. 4,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

