Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

