EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 251,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,416. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,808,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,260,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

