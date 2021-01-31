EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

