easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 805.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 659.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

