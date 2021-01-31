Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

