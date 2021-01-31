Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,126. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 93,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

