eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $59.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

