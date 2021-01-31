ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $8.25 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.36.

ECNCF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

