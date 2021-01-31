Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,341. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.