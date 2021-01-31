Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 248.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Elbit Imaging stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Elbit Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

