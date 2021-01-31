Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

