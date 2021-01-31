Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,095,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 195,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

