Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. Emera has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.