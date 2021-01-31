Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.11

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $48,083.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037981 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047366 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,861,731 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

